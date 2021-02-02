Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wipro by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 615.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

