Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

