Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 2,344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Shares of MRWSF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

