WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $74.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $258,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 25.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

