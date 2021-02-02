Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,804. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

