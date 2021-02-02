Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

EZU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 3,637,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

