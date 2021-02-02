Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $835,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,209. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

