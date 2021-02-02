Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.14. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

