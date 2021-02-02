Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 104 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $249,452.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,027 shares of company stock worth $7,096,322. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

