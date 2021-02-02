Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.34. 20,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $267.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

