Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $31,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.