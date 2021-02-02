Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $27,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.