Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTKWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.