Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,464. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

