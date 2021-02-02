Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.57 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

