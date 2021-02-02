World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

