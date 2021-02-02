World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

