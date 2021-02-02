World Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at $35,241,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.29, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.