World Asset Management Inc Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in The Progressive by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

