World Asset Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $268.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

