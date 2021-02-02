World Asset Management Inc Has $2.13 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.