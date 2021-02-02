World Asset Management Inc Sells 222 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

