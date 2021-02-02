Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $2.00. Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 70,156 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 32.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

About Worldsec Limited (WSL.L) (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

