Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worley from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WYGPY stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

