Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

WOR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $93,080.25. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,795. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

