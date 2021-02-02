Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Up 5.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.86. 804,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,082.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $111,030.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

