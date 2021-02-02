Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96.31 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $50.20 or 0.00143411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $129.05 million and approximately $96.31 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00257378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,570,486 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

