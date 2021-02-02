Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $44.31 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $74.31 million and $17.25 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $44.31 or 0.00122765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00142721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00248332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036824 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

