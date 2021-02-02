WT Wealth Management Acquires 9,756 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 155.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

BATS:SMDV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 50,142 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

