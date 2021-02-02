WT Wealth Management Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 297.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. 61,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

