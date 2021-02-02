WT Wealth Management Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $554.02. 179,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.72 and its 200-day moving average is $505.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

