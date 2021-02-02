WT Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.20 on Tuesday, hitting $328.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.09.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.