WT Wealth Management Purchases 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,711. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.