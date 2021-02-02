WT Wealth Management Purchases 9,380 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned about 1.07% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 226.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLLV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

