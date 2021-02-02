WT Wealth Management Sells 1,600 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

PFFD traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,583 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

