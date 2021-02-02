Xaya Trading 15% Higher This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $4,280.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,619,931 coins and its circulating supply is 45,477,804 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.