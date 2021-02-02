XMax Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1.27 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,128,667,980 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

