XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.02. Approximately 306,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 283,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,725. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

