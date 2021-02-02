Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) Shares Up 1.8%

Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACSG) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. 796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

