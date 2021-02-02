Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 1,718,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,974. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Get Xtreme Fighting Championships alerts:

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.