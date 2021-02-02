Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XYL opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

