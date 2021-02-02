yearn.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319.56 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $928.87 million and approximately $319.56 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $30,994.69 or 0.91591527 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00147689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00264592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037966 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

