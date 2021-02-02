YEE Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, YEE has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $1.91 million and $274,645.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

