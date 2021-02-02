YF Link (YFL) Price Up 28.1% This Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One YF Link token can now be bought for approximately $616.21 or 0.01816069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $31.74 million and $1.94 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00047763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00263854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00037959 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

