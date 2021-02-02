YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00066800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.00836479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.34 or 0.04702926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00019971 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435.

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

