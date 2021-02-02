Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend by 56.7% over the last three years.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.