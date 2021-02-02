Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

