Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

APLE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

