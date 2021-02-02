Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

