Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $13.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $89.06 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $6,443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 417.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

